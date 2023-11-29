Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

Grier, 28, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad on Sept. 22, 2023. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (100th pick overall) of the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder, spent his first two seasons with Carolina before being acquired off waivers by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Grier was released by Dallas on Aug. 29, 2023 and was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals to the practice squad on Aug. 20, 2023. He has played in two NFL games when he started in the final two games of the 2019 season for Carolina, finishing 28-of-52 for 228 yards. Greier was inactive as the third quarterback for New England in seven games and dressed but did not play at Las Vegas.