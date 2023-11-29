Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Will Grier and WR Mathew Sexton to the practice squad. Grier was released from the Patriots on Nov. 25.
Grier, 28, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad on Sept. 22, 2023. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (100th pick overall) of the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder, spent his first two seasons with Carolina before being acquired off waivers by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Grier was released by Dallas on Aug. 29, 2023 and was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals to the practice squad on Aug. 20, 2023. He has played in two NFL games when he started in the final two games of the 2019 season for Carolina, finishing 28-of-52 for 228 yards. Greier was inactive as the third quarterback for New England in seven games and dressed but did not play at Las Vegas.
Sexton, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Pittsburgh on March 31, 2021 out of Eastern Michigan. The 5-foot-10, 176-pounder, went to training camp with Pittsburgh in 2021, Kansas City in 2022 and Atlanta in 2023. After being released by Atlanta at the end of training camp, Sexton signed with Atlanta to the practice squad before being released on Sept. 19.