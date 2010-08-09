Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Feb 24 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

Patriots Sign Two; Release DL Grady and WR Farnham

Aug 09, 2010 at 10:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots signed G Darnell Stapleton and CB DeAngelo Willingham today. Terms of the contracts were not announced. In addition, the Patriots released rookie WR Buddy Farnham and first-year DL Adrian Grady.

Stapleton, 6-3, 305 pounds, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He originally joined Pittsburgh as a rookie free agent in 2007 out of Rutgers. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie in 2007 but was inactive for all 16 games. Stapleton played in all 16 regular-season games in 2008 and made 12 starts at right guard. He also started all three postseason games, including the Super Bowl XLIII victory against Arizona. Stapleton was injured in the preseason last year and spent the season on injured reserve.

Willingham, 6-0, 200 pounds, spent two weeks on the Patriots' practice squad in 2009. He was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie free agent of Tennessee on April 30, 2009. After being waived by Tampa Bay, Willingham was claimed by the Dallas Cowboys at the end of August. The Cowboys waived Willingham in their final cuts. He also spent part of the 2009 season on the Seattle practice squad and part of the 2010 offseason with Cincinnati.

Farnham, 6-0, 185 pounds, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Brown on May 3, 2010. He was named the Ivy League and New England Player of the Year last season as a senior at Brown.

Grady, 6-1, 305 pounds, was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as a rookie free agent out of Louisville on April 30, 2009. He was waived by the Colts in their final cuts and spent time on the practice squads of New England and St. Louis last season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
news

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

The Patriots announced that Matt Groh has been named director of player personnel.
news

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

Apple announced today it has ordered "The Dynasty," a new documentary event series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films, to join its unscripted slate.
news

NFL/LISC Grassroots Program and the New England Patriots Grant $250,000 to Install New Artificial Turf Field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan, MA

Brooke Charter Schools has been granted $250,000 by the New England Patriots through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program to install a new artificial turf field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan.
news

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has been named the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner.
news

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was elected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight. Seymour will join the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at an induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, this summer. 
news

Munich to Stage First-Ever Regular-Season Game in Germany; Frankfurt also to Host Future Games

The National Football League today confirmed that Munich has been chosen to stage the first-ever regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 season.
news

NFL Teams Up with Roblox to Expand Metaverse Presence with NFL Tycoon Experience

​NFL's Roblox experience will engage fans year-round in interactive NFL-themed gameplay while also providing a new virtual hangout destination with activations tied to League events, starting with Super Bowl LVI.
news

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

The Patriots announced that Joe Judge has been hired as offensive assistant. 
news

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on Tom Brady's retirement.
news

NFL All-Stars Take Center Stage at 2022 Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl Week Culminates with AFC-NFC Matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft issued the following statement on Tom Brady's retirement.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Bill Belichick Foundation announces 2021 grant and scholarship recipients

Patriots Roster Rundown

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Mac Jones

We caught up with Mac Jones in Los Angeles during Super Bowl week, where he reflected on playing in the Pro Bowl and attending the NFL Honors ceremony and discussed his plans for making the most of the offseason.

Do Your Life: Jerod Mayo's Journey and Leadership

We sit down with Jerod Mayo, former Patriots first round pick, former executive and current Patriots inside linebackers coach, on his childhood, first years in New England, coaching path and views on leadership in the latest episode of Do Your Life presented by Putnam.

Celebrating Black History Month: Matthew Slater

Patriots special teams Pro Bowl leader Matthew Slater reflects on the importance Dr. Martin Luther King had on the fight for Black Americans rights and how his family's experiences continue to motivate him today.

Devin McCourty reflects on the importance of Black history

Patriots safety Devin McCourty Devin McCourty reflects on the importance of recognizing & learning about Black history, not just this month, but every month.

Mini Movie: Mac Jones' 2021 rookie season

Watch the best moments from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' first NFL season.

Mailbag: Drafting a Dynamic Receiver and Other Offseason Burning Questions

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on what the Patriots priorities are this offseason, including which positions should be addressed in the draft.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising