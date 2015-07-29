Patriots sign veteran CB Tarell Brown

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jul 29, 2015
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed free agent cornerback Tarell Brown. Terms of the contract were not announced. 

Brown, 30, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2007-13) and the Oakland Raiders (2014). The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (147th overall) by San Francisco in 2007 out of Texas. After playing his first seven years with the 49ers, Brown signed with Oakland as an unrestricted free agent on March 14, 2014. 

He has played in 114 games with 61 starts and has tallied 295 total tackles, 11 interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 59 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. Brown has also played and started in eight postseason games, posting 32 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. 

Last season in Oakland, Brown started in all 14 games that he played and finished with 55 total tackles and four passes defensed. 

