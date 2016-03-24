Patriots sign veteran WR Nate Washington

Washington, 32, is a veteran of 11 NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2005-08), Tennessee Titans (2009-14) and Houston Texans (2015). The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Pittsburgh out of Tiffin University in 2005. He signed with Tennessee as an unrestricted free agent in 2009 and then signed with Houston as an unrestricted free agent in 2015. Washington has started in 107 of 159 career games and has 458 receptions for 6,954 yards and 44 touchdowns. He has added 10 receptions for 86 yards in eight postseason games, including action in Pittsburgh's Super Bowl XL and XLIII victories. His best statistical season was in 2011 with Tennessee when he caught 74 receptions for 1,023 passes and seven touchdowns. Last season in Houston, he started in all 14 games that he played and finished with 47 receptions for 658 yards and four touchdowns.