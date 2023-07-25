Patriots sign WR Jalen Hurd

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed WR Jalen Hurd. Terms of the contract were not announced.
Hurd, 27, was originally a third-round draft pick (67th overall) by San Francisco in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Baylor. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder, missed his first two NFL seasons in 2019 and 2020 due to injuries and began the 2021 season on injured reserve before being released on November 11, 2021. Hurd played his first three collegiate seasons at Tennessee as a running back before transferring to Baylor and moving to wide receiver.