Patriots sign WR Tony Washington and rookie DE Caleb Kidder

Washington, 26, was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as a rookie free agent out of Appalachian State on May 11, 2014. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder, spent his rookie season on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad in 2014 and began the 2015 season on the Jacksonville practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Sept. 26, 2015. In his two seasons with the Jaguars and multiple stints on the practice squad and 53-man roster, Washington appeared in six regular season games as a reserve and caught one pass for 9 yards. He also had one rushing attempt for 8 yards. Washington was released by Jacksonville on May 1, 2017