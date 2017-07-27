Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jun 01 - 03:45 PM | Tue Jun 06 - 11:55 AM

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots Offense Focusing on 'Building Our Own Thing' as Offseason Program Continues

Bill Belichick 5/31: "It's really about all of us building a good foundation"

Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - May 23 and May 31

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31: "I feel like everyone is on the same page"

Patriots Mailbag: Will Mac Jones have competition?

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential

Patriots Mailbag: What Position Are You Most Excited to Watch This Spring?

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

Patriots sign WR Tony Washington and rookie DE Caleb Kidder

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of WR Tony Washington and rookie DE Caleb Kidder.

Jul 27, 2017 at 04:06 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. –The New England Patriots announced today the signing of WR Tony Washington and rookie DE Caleb Kidder. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

1a4c9f291c2d455f8dbbc0eb11a2b287.jpg
ap

Washington, 26, was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as a rookie free agent out of Appalachian State on May 11, 2014. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder, spent his rookie season on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad in 2014 and began the 2015 season on the Jacksonville practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Sept. 26, 2015. In his two seasons with the Jaguars and multiple stints on the practice squad and 53-man roster, Washington appeared in six regular season games as a reserve and caught one pass for 9 yards. He also had one rushing attempt for 8 yards. Washington was released by Jacksonville on May 1, 2017

06851a20553a4f51a0f0c19d19431dad.jpg
ap

Kidder, 23, was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Montana on May 1, 2017. The 6-foot-4, 269-pounder, was released by Minnesota on July 21, 2017. He finished his college career with 194 total tackles and 14 sacks in 47 games with 25 starts at Montana. As a senior in 2016, he earned second-team All-Big Sky honors.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Servicemembers to be more prominently featured at all future events

news

NFL Announces League-Wide Expansion of Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine

Joint program with NFL Physicians Society and Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society more than doubles to pair diverse students from 19 medical schools with clubs across the league.

news

Patriots Release OL Yodny Cajuste

The Patriots announced that they have released OL Yodny Cajuste.

news

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

New England Patriots to be Represented by DeMarcus Covington at the NFL Coach Accelerator Program in Minneapolis

In continuation of the NFL's commitment to promoting greater diversity across the NFL, the League announced plans today to host a Coach Accelerator on May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

news

New England Patriots Foundation and New England Revolution Foundation Announce $1 Million Foster Care Initiative

Through the New England Patriots Foundation and the New England Revolution Foundation, Robert Kraft and the Kraft family announced a commitment of $1 million in grant funding for six foster care organizations across New England to celebrate Foster Care Awareness Month this month.

news

Patriots sign eight of their 12 2023 draft picks and sign three rookie free agents

Patriots announced today that they have signed eight of their 12 2023 draft picks and three rookie free agents.

news

Patriots release WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Patriots announced that they have released wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.

news

Patriots to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12, 2023

The New England Patriots today announced that they will play their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on November 12, 2023, against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Patriots Re-Sign DB Tae Hayes

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed DB Tae Hayes.

news

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

news

Patriots sign restricted free agent CB Myles Bryant

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed restricted free agent CB Myles Bryant.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Release Rookie Free Agent DL Justus Tavai

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Offense Focusing on 'Building Our Own Thing' as Offseason Program Continues

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots players Matthew Slater, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mac Jones, and David Andrews address the media after the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31: "I feel like everyone is on the same page"

Patriots quarterback addresses the media after the first OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Bill Belichick 5/31: "It's really about all of us building a good foundation"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media prior to the first OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

As the Patriots ramp up their on the field activities this spring, go behind the scenes, as Matt Groh helps wrap up the draft, and meet the Draft Class of 2023.

Patriots Players Offer Their Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

In honor of Taylor Swift playing three nights at Gillette Stadium Patriots players chimed in with their favorite Taylor Swift songs.

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar share their thoughts on the New England Patriots current roster. Mike and Evan highlight Tyquan Thornton's ability as a vertical threat and how he will fit within new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense as well as Demario Douglas' potential kick return or gadget player role. Mike and Evan break down 2023 sixth round draft pick, Kayshon Boutte's yards after catch ability and his similar fit to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. Christian Gonzalez and Jalen Mills' versatility are also highlighted as potential fits in the New England secondary.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising