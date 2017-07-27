Patriots sign WR Tony Washington and rookie DE Caleb Kidder

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. –The New England Patriots announced today the signing of WR Tony Washington and rookie DE Caleb Kidder. Terms of the contracts were not announced.
Washington, 26, was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as a rookie free agent out of Appalachian State on May 11, 2014. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder, spent his rookie season on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad in 2014 and began the 2015 season on the Jacksonville practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Sept. 26, 2015. In his two seasons with the Jaguars and multiple stints on the practice squad and 53-man roster, Washington appeared in six regular season games as a reserve and caught one pass for 9 yards. He also had one rushing attempt for 8 yards. Washington was released by Jacksonville on May 1, 2017
Kidder, 23, was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Montana on May 1, 2017. The 6-foot-4, 269-pounder, was released by Minnesota on July 21, 2017. He finished his college career with 194 total tackles and 14 sacks in 47 games with 25 starts at Montana. As a senior in 2016, he earned second-team All-Big Sky honors.