Patriots size up a fast, talented Browns team

The Patriots are coming off an impressive shutout win of the Detroit Lions but will face another tough task this week against the Cleveland Browns, who have battled their way to 2-3 record with every game coming down to the wire. There's little reason to think the Browns, who boast some of the best duos on either side of the ball in the entire NFL at running back and edge, will give the Patriots any other kind of game.

Matthew Judon, the AFC's reigning Player of the Week, said the team will have to forget their strong performance against Detroit and prepare for an entirely new challenge that will face them in Cleveland.