Patriots take practice to prime time; 7/29 camp notes

It's become a summertime tradition for the Patriots to conduct an in-stadium practice session for season ticket members and Foxborough residents on the Monday night following the first weekend of training camp. When schedules align, it often coincides with the induction of that year's Patriots Hall of Fame class, making the evening a truly prime-time spectacle to help kick off a new season of football in New England.

In a number of ways, though, this latest event was a night of firsts.

Prior to the fifth training session of 2019 training camp getting underway, Rodney Harrison and Leon Gray became the newest members of the Patriots Hall of Fame, but a brief thunder-and-lightning storm accompanied a downpour that soaked the stadium – the first time such inclement weather showed up as an uninvited guest to the annual induction ceremony.

And for the first time in quite a while, the Patriots practiced on a grass field inside Gillette Stadium, the result of an international preseason soccer match here between European powers A.C. Milan and Benfica a day earlier. The heavy rains looked initially like they might not help matters when it came time for the Patriots to practice on the temporary sod surface installed just a few days ago. Yet, the sun soon returned to brighten the spirits of everyone in attendance and the field conditions, while not ideal from two straight days of soccer games (the New England Revolution played on Saturday night), weren't much of an issue.

"It's different," defensive lineman Lawrence Guy remarked about the somewhat soggy grass playing field, "but it doesn't matter what you play on anymore – you know, different stadiums have turf, some have grass. Coming out here and seeing the grass is pretty cool, but we know we're going to get the [artificial] turf back soon."