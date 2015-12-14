Patriots-Texans Performance Review presented by EA Sports

…Just a couple plays later, RB James White made a tremendous catch down the right sideline with a Texan draped all over him. Again, this was ruled a catch, but when Triplette reviewed the challenge by Houston, he overturned it because he ruled that White's left foot was out of bounds. Once again, there was no conclusive evidence on film that this was the case. This play should not have been reversed, either.

…After Martin muffed a punt and the Texans recovered deep in New England territory, the Patriots came up with a huge fourth-down stop to deny Houston any points. Hoyer completed a short pass over the middle, then Houston tried another Wildcat play with Grimes, which Alan Branch snuffed out for a loss of a yard. Butler then made a nice pass breakup on a throw to Washington in the end zone. On fourth down, Johnson – the brand new cornerback – used great technique to reach around the intended receiver right at the sticks to knock the ball away without committing an infraction. Tremendous job by a guy who, as of a week ago, had just come off injured reserve in a settlement with Tampa Bay. Johnson looked fresh and in midseason form, despite not having played since the preseason. His ankle injury looks to be a thing of the past and the Patriots may have a steal at a position that desperately needs depth.

…Right before that punt to Martin, on the third-down stop, safety Devin McCourty sustained a right ankle injury that seemed to be a result of just planting his foot hard on the turf. He wasn't hit by anyone. In fact, there was no one around him, but he is clearly seen taking a step toward the football and lifting his right leg up in obvious discomfort. He did not play again Sunday night.

…The Patriots got back-to-back sacks of Hoyer late in the quarter. This first was a great move by Akiem Hicks, who just used both hands to toss center Ben Jones to the side and rush Hoyer right up the middle. The next one was more nuanced. DE Jabaal Sheard came from the left side of the defense (Hoyer's right) unblocked. This was because LB Jamie Collins was occupying both the right tackle and guard as he tried to rush Hoyer. The tackle should have realized that he needed to pick up Sheard, but he may have thought he had help from his running back, Grimes, but Grimes ran a pass pattern out of the backfield, running right past Sheard without so much as chipping him to slow him down. Whoever was to blame, the Texans clearly had a busted assignment on this play. It knocked Houston out of field goal range and forced them to punt.

…Not the best night for LT Sebastian Vollmer. On one of his rare matchups with Watt, the DE tossed his aside and brought Bolden down for a 1-yard loss. Two plays later, DE Jadeveon Clowney also made Vollmer look silly as he spun Vollmer around with a shove and raced into the backfield to sack Brady.

…Ninkovich used a nice move to sack Hoyer on the next possession. When the right tackle went to engage Ninko, the Patriot swiped at his arms and ducked under/around the o-lineman. Ninko now had a clear path to Hoyer.

4th Quarter