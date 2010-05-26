Patriots to host combined practices with Saints





FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots will host a combined practice session with the defending Super Bowl Champion New Orleans Saints during the 2010 training camp.

New Orleans will visit Foxborough for practices on Tuesday, Aug. 10 prior to the team's 2010 preseason opener at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Times for the Patriots-Saints joint practices, as well as the dates of training camp, will be announced at a later date.

Hosting the defending champions for joint practices will add to an already exciting week of activities for Patriots fans the week of the 2010 preseason opener. On Thursday, Aug. 12, the Patriots will kick off their annual alumni weekend by hosting enshrinement ceremonies for the team's 15th player to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Voting for this year's hall of fame finalists ends Monday, May 31. The honoree will be announced in June. The hall of fame induction ceremony is held before the preseason home opener each year on the plaza just outside The Hall at Patriot Place. It is open to the public and free to attend.

Most training camp practices are also open to the public. Practice schedules and availability will be updated daily on the team's website and on the Training Camp Information hotline at 508-549-0001. Parking, admission to practices and admission to Patriots Experience, an interactive football-themed playground, are all free during training camp.