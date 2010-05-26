Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots to host combined practices with Saints

The New England Patriots will host a combined practice session with the defending Super Bowl Champion New Orleans Saints during the 2010 training camp.

May 26, 2010 at 02:00 AM
ap091130035610.jpg


FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots will host a combined practice session with the defending Super Bowl Champion New Orleans Saints during the 2010 training camp.

New Orleans will visit Foxborough for practices on Tuesday, Aug. 10 prior to the team's 2010 preseason opener at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Times for the Patriots-Saints joint practices, as well as the dates of training camp, will be announced at a later date.

Hosting the defending champions for joint practices will add to an already exciting week of activities for Patriots fans the week of the 2010 preseason opener. On Thursday, Aug. 12, the Patriots will kick off their annual alumni weekend by hosting enshrinement ceremonies for the team's 15th player to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Voting for this year's hall of fame finalists ends Monday, May 31. The honoree will be announced in June. The hall of fame induction ceremony is held before the preseason home opener each year on the plaza just outside The Hall at Patriot Place. It is open to the public and free to attend.

Most training camp practices are also open to the public. Practice schedules and availability will be updated daily on the team's website and on the Training Camp Information hotline at 508-549-0001. Parking, admission to practices and admission to Patriots Experience, an interactive football-themed playground, are all free during training camp.

Patriots Experience features interactive games allowing fans to test their kicking, passing and tackling skills on a variety of obstacle courses and similar challenges. Fans can also enjoy games, music, face painting and appearances by the Patriots Cheerleaders. The football-themed playground is located adjacent to the West Suite/Clubhouse lot along the route from the public parking lots to the practice fields. Fans should check www.patriots.com for the schedule

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

