Patriots trade DL Michael Bennett to Dallas

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have traded DL Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys. Terms of the trade were not announced. Bennett was originally acquired by New England in a trade with Philadelphia on March 14, 2019.

Bennett, 33, is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-12), Seattle Seahawks (2013-17) and Philadelphia Eagles (2018). The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Seattle on May 1, 2009, out of Texas A&M. Bennett has appeared in 147 regular-season games with 101 starts and totaled 332 tackles, 65 1/2 sacks, six passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He has also played in 12 postseason contests with 10 starts and tallied 43 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.