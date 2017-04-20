Patriots trip to D.C. in their own photos

Official website of the New England Patriots

Apr 20, 2017 at 04:41 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

The Patriots were honored at the White House on Wednesday, and while they were center stage on the South Lawn in the early afternoon, the team was given a chance to explore a bit of Washington D.C.

From the White House to the Capitol Building, Patriots snapped photos and videos to commemorate the day and unique views of the city. Check out the Patriots trip to Washington D.C. in their own photos below. 

Just chillin.....#whitehouse #theaterroom

A post shared by Robert Ninkovich (@nink50) on

Missing our dog #dolamite but he was there in spirit. #onto2017 #letsgoooo

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

World Champs!!! #superbowlchamps5x #patriots

A post shared by Robert Ninkovich (@nink50) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTFMmo2Aprk/

🏛🗽 Great experience as a Patriot #whitehouse

A post shared by Eric Rowe (@eric_rowe25) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTFJcrsh6o1/

Good view of the Monument

A post shared by Justin Coleman (@justincoleman27) on

"All black to the White shows (house)" jay z

A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on

TB, we left room for ya!

A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on

https://twitter.com/joecardona93/status/854837075291537409

