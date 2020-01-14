Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Offseason plans for the offense

It's a good question and as much as Edelman loves Tom Brady, I think he loves playing football even more. Any new quarterback would love to have someone who can get open like Edelman can, even if he'll be 34-years-old. I don't know if he'll make through both of the final years of his deal, but for 2020 I'd bet Edelman is back no matter who the QB is. –Mike Dussault

Is Dante going to be back coaching the O-line next season? Besides injury, what went so wrong on the offensive line this season - it seems that the Patriots have always been able to get the o-line to protect Brady, but Newhouse looked like a turnstile and Cannon seemed to regress this season. –Ghost Rat

With Josh McDaniels back it's a pretty good guess Dante Scarnecchia will be as well and that's great news. It did seem to take this year's line most of the season until they got on track. Newhouse did all he could at left tackle, but Isaiah Wynn showed why he was a first-round pick once he returned to the lineup. Cannon will be one to watch this offseason, especially if Yodny Cajuste can play. –Mike Dussault

Tom Brady has not had the comparable salary past several years vs the other Top 12 QB players during his career considering his rating and record performance. Now he is at the end of his career and is a free agent. Is this his agents strategy to get a big payout for the last two years of his career or is the Patriots strategy to hold out for the best deal in their favor for him to stay on with the team to ending of his career ? -David R.

This is what makes the decision for Brady and the Patriots so complicated. Brady has to know that if he wants a big cap-strapping contract now it will not only be outside the best interests of the team but will handcuff them from being able to surround Brady will new offensive pieces. But given the timing of when Brady's future has to be determined and when free agency starts there's really no guarantees. The Patriots can ask Brady to take a manageable deal like he has in the past and promise him they'll go after some big names with that extra space, but they can't go out and sign anyone first as a show of good faith. Whatever Brady's next deal might be, he and the Patriots will have to work together on a plan. And there's also an argument to be made that there are simply so many holes and a lack of promising young depth that the resources should be invested more with the long term in mind instead of keeping a Super Bowl window open for the next couple years. –Mike Dussault

Was the number of players on IR higher this year than normal? It seemed so, but maybe just because they were impact players. But at the end of the season, everyone looked physically spent. More so than normal, I thought. Age-related, or a change in conditioning? Buffalo game looked like they were energized, but sure did not look that way in the last two games. – Robby G.