Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tossing around QB questions

Do you think it would be wise to package-deal [WR Julian] Edelman for a higher caliber receiver who can stretch the field? I like Edelman, but we need something. Our WRs can't get any separation. Vernald James

No, I don't. As much as I agree with you, Vernald, that New England needs more production out of its wide receivers, what it needs equally are players who understand this complex offense. Edelman knows it better than any other player on the roster, and that experience is invaluable. How many times have we seen high-profile receivers come to Foxborough, only to flop because they can't pick up the offense?

There's no guarantee that if the Patriots traded for a blue-chip receiver, he'd have the kind of impact we'd all like to see. And that's fine, provided you have other playmakers on your roster to compensate. If you deal Edelman, you just lost your best receiving option. He might not be having his best year thus far, but I'd still rather have him around than not. Erik Scalavino

With a few teams [winless], curious to get your thoughts on [wide receivers such as] Julio [Jones of Atlanta], [the New York Giants' Golden] Tate and [Darius] Slayton, [Houston tight end Darren] Fells, or even [Jets receiver] Jamison Crowder. The Jets and Pats haven't been trade partners too often, but clearly they're going nowhere, and Crowder wouldn't cost as much as Julio. Benjamin Poor

I totally understand that we're not going to get a high quality receiver that we're so in need of. How about a quality linebacker that can cover a running back out the backfield? Terrance Fleming

Banging my head against the wall trying to figure out why the Patriots aren't seeking some needed depth at linebacker and D-line? There are still some quality free agents available! James Blanchard

First of all, Terrance, you have no idea – nor do I, for that matter – what the Patriots are going to do prior to this year's NFL trade deadline later this month. If they were to acquire a pass catcher as high-profile as the aforementioned Jones, that would qualify as both major news and filling a legitimate need (although, to be fair, Jones is dealing with a lingering hamstring issue that could limit his production).

That said, if we take our cue from the preseason, I wouldn't expect to see much activity around this year's trade deadline. We have the coronavirus to blame for that. As we saw at the end of the summer, and as some of us speculated might happen, teams were unwilling to do much player swapping as is normally the case once final cut-downs are made.

Given the legitimate concerns surrounding COVID-19 protocols, this year has been more difficult for players to move from team to team and for clubs to conduct workouts with available players. As a result, I don't expect to see many, if any, big trades, which might also explain why we haven't seen a large amount of free agent signings.