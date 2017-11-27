Patriots victory once again tops Boston television ratings; NFL's Week 12 coverage dominates market

Official website of the New England Patriots

The victory resonated with the local audience, as the Patriots once again captured the top spot in the local television ratings, while NFL coverage as a whole took four of the top five spots for the week.

Nov 27, 2017 at 10:12 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.- With their 35-17 victory Sunday over the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots captured their ninth victory of the 2017 season, while also securing their NFL-record 17th straight winning season since the 1970 merger. The victory resonated with the local audience, as the Patriots once again captured the top spot in the local television ratings, while NFL coverage as a whole took four of the top five spots for the week.

Sunday's broadcast captured a household rating of 33.4, making it the Patriots highest-rated 1:00 p.m. broadcast of the 2017 campaign, with ratings peaking at 3:45 p.m. with a 36.7 rating and market share of 64. In total, the game averaged 1,246,000 viewers, while football coverage across the league in Week 12 dominated the Boston market ratings, with Lions vs. Vikings, Cowboys vs. Chargers and Rams vs. Saints nabbing four of the top five spots for the week.

The Patriots will continue division play next week as they travel to Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday to face the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. The 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff will be televised locally on WBZ with Jim Nantz calling the play-by-play and Tony Romo handling color commentary.

HIGHEST RATED PROGRAMS IN BOSTON MARKET FOR PAST WEEK

Show/Game**Network****Date****Rating**
**Patriots vs. Dolphins**CBS11/26/1733.4
Lions vs. VikingsFOX11/23/1715.1
Cowboys vs. ChargersCBS11/23/1713.0
60 MinutesCBS11/26/1712.1
Rams vs. SaintsCBS11/26/1712.0
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

