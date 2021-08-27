Patriots Waive TE Kahale Warring

Official website of the New England Patriots

Aug 27, 2021
   FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have waived TE Kahale Warring. He was claimed off waivers from Houston on Aug. 24, 2021.

    Warring, 24, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (86th overall) of Houston out of San Diego State in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 252-pounder spent his rookie season on injured reserve. Last season, Warring saw action in seven games and finished with three receptions for 35 yards. He was released by Houston on Aug. 23, 2021

