Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Patriots win AFC over Jacksonville

Jan 12, 1996 at 10:00 AM

Foxboro, Jan. 12, 1997 – The Patriots' defense continued its great performance during the 1996 playoffs during their 20-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game. A sold out crowd of 60, 188 filled Foxboro Stadium in sub-freezing conditions to watch the Patriots return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 11 years.

The Patriots were able to shut down Jacksonville running back Natrone Means and contain quarterback Mark Brunell. Means was held to 43 yards on 19 carries and Brunell passed for only 190 yards and threw two interceptions. His first interception came with 3:43 left in the game, when he tried to his Derek Brown going overt the middle of the end zone, but safety Willie Clay picked the pall off in the end zone.

The Patriots turned the ball over on downs and the Jaguars had one last chance taking over at their 42 with 2:36 left. On first down linebacker Chris Slade rushed in and knocked the ball from running back James Stewart. Cornerback Otis Smith grabbed the loose ball out of the air and ran 47 yards for the touchdown.

Mac Jones attends NFL Honors event in California.
New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has been named the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner.
Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was elected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight. Seymour will join the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at an induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, this summer. 
Richard Seymour finally got the call from Canton to enter the Hall of Fame, where he'll join an awaiting collection of Patriot legends.
Patriots player social justice fund distributes $560,000 to 11 local organizations 

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class is announced at the NFL Honors.

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Richard Seymour and Robert Kraft react to the news that Seymour will be inducted this spring.

Patriots Hall of Famer Richard Seymour will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors.

Patriots captain Matthew Slater is this year's winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised him with the news, and Slater was on hand to accept the award at the NFL Honors ceremony in Los Angeles.

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon joins "Super Bowl Live" for an interview supporting "Black Women's Health Imperative".
We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
