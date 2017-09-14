Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 01 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 03 - 11:55 PM

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Patriots Wrap Up: Filling Amendola's roles

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium.

Sep 14, 2017 at 10:10 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="591906"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

The Patriots had a modicum of positive injury news Thursday, as defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (left knee) took part after not having played or practiced since late August.

However, wide receiver Danny Amendola (concussion/knee) and linebacker/co-captain Dont'a Hightower (right knee) missed their second consecutive practice this week, putting their availability for Sunday's game in New Orleans in serious jeopardy. Players who don't practice for two days or more generally don't end up playing that week.

The final injury report of the week, including game status updates, will be distributed on Friday.

Amendola was seen briefly again the locker room on Thursday, just as he was on Wednesday, and appeared in good spirits. If he isn't able to go against New Orleans, the Patriots will find themselves in a tough spot at the slot receiver position, as well as at punt returner. New England's coaching staff might have to get creative to fill those voids.

"I did a little bit [in Cincinnati]," running back Rex Burkhead told reporters about his slot receiving experience in the NFL, "but it's whatever the coaches want me to do here. That's the great thing about this team is the next guy's up. You've got to be ready to go. We're going to try to fill that role whatever way we can, whatever the game plan is."

Against the Chiefs in Week 1, Burkhead started in the backfield, but often found himself split out wide as a receiver.

"I'm comfortable with it," he continued. "Still things I have to improve upon, I feel like, for sure. I try to be an all-purpose back, catching balls, and here, you have to be like that. It's something I take pride in… I don't really work in there specifically. Running backs, we run some routes out of the backfield. So, whatever role the coaches want me to do, I'm more than happy to do that."

Even at punt returner?

"When was the last time I returned punts? Back in high school, I guess," grinned Burkhead. "We'll see. You never know."

The Patriots will return to the practice field on Friday before heading down to Louisiana on Saturday.

Related Content

news

Wrap Up 2/2: Several Patriots soaking in first Super Bowl experience 

Patriots news and notes from Super Bowl LIII.
news

Wrap Up 2/1: Patriots walk down Super Bowl Memory Lane

Patriots news and notes from Super Bowl LIII.
news

Wrap Up 1/31: Patriots continue SB LIII preps at Georgia Tech 

Patriots news and notes from Super Bowl LIII.
news

Wrap Up 1/30: Patriots get to work in ATL

Patriots news and notes from Super Bowl LIII.
news

Wrap Up 1/29: Belichick upbeat to start SB LIII Week

Patriots news and notes from Super Bowl LIII.
news

Wrap Up 1/26: Finishing up in Foxborough

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium
news

Wrap Up 1/23: Patriots tackle Super Bowl logistics

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium
news

Wrap Up 1/18: Healthy Patriots wind down KC preps

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium.
news

Wrap Up 1/15: Cold weather a hot topic

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium.
news

Wrap Up 1/11: 'We need Foxborough going nuts' in frigid temps 

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium.
news

Wrap Up 1/9: McCourty returns to practice 

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium.
news

Wrap Up 1/7: Patriots back from bye, re-Charged 

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots 2022 OTA dates tentatively set

Trent Brown reveals reason why he re-signed in open letter to Patriots fans

Bill Belichick, Nick Saban discuss Crimson Tide-to-Patriots pipeline at Alabama Pro Day

Robert Kraft shares how Mac Jones can make second-year jump 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones Donates $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Metro South

Patriots QB Mac Jones visited the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, MA where he spent time playing sports, talking & dancing with the kids before presenting them with a $100,000 charitable donation.

Highlights from Patriots owner Robert Kraft's media availability

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several off season topics in his media availability today.

Robert Kraft 3/29: "We have a lot of young players coming into their own"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft spoke with the media today on a variety of topics including his passion for the Patriots and the team's approach during the early portion of the team building season.

Debrief: Belichick Talks Coaching Changes at NFL Owners Meetings

Tamara Brown, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault share their impressions on what Belichick and coaches from around the league had to say at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, FL.

Bill Belichick 3/28: "It's important that all our players get good coaching"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at the NFL Coaches breakfast in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go behind the scenes with the Patriots scouting department in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. In addition, we discuss what the recent free agent signings and departures mean for the team, and Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising