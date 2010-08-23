Pats acquire G Ojinnaka

The New England Patriots have acquired offensive lineman Quinn Ojinnaka from the Atlanta Falcons for an undisclosed draft pick.

The Falcons announced the move Monday.

Ojinnaka, a fifth-year veteran, is suspended without pay for the season opener for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

He was arrested in May 2009 and charged with battery after his wife confronted him over his contact with a female friend on Facebook. He was accused of tossing his wife down stairs and throwing her out of the house.

The trade helps the Patriots address a need along their depleted offensive line following offensive tackle Nick Kaczur's back surgery earlier this month.

The Patriots are also without two-time Pro Bowl guard Logan Mankins, who is holding out because he is unhappy with his current contract.

Mankins' agent, Frank Bauer, told The Boston Globe on Aug. 13 that the Patriots have "totally lost this player mentally" as the contract standoff continues into the preseason.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Ojinnaka was originally selected by the Falcons in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Ojinnaka has appeared in 39 games for the Falcons during his four seasons with the team. He started five games at right guard in 2009. The Falcons bolstered their offensive line in the offseason by drafting guard Mike Johnson and center Joe Hawley.