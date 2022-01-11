Pats defense prepares for another round vs. Josh Allen

Apart from Allen's talent, there was a major difference for the Partriots defense in the two games against him. In the first Adrian Phillips and Myles Bryant combined to break up the final pass attempts of the game as the Pats closed out the victory.

But in the rematch, the defense was unable to get that kind of key stop, a problem that has haunted the Patriots in all seven of their defeats this season. After the offense closed the score to 26-21 with over seven minutes left to play, the defense watched Allen and the Bills march down the field on a 13-play, touchdown-scoring drive that ate up over five minutes of clock, effectively ending the game.

Fixing that recurring issue might just be the Patriots best chance at knocking off Buffalo and making a playoff run.