Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Jan 11 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Coffee with the Coach: How do you prepare to face a team for the third time in one year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 18 vs Miami Dolphins

Josh McDaniels 1/11: "We are hard at work right now trying to put in the best plan we can"

Pats defense prepares for another round vs. Josh Allen

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Wild Card Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

NFL Notes: Ready for a wild weekend

Patriots Mailbag: Headed to the playoffs, stopping Josh Allen, looking ahead and more

Pats-Bills III set for Saturday night

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

What can Patriots learn from previous Bills battles?

5 Keys from Patriots 33-24 loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Late-arriving Patriots fall short yet again

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/9

What Went Wrong: Turnover battle costs the Patriots

Press Pass: Patriots players react to tough loss in Miami

Game Notes: Brandon Bolden has second two-touchdown day of his career

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Dolphins Week 18

Brandon Bolden rushes for a 15-yard touchdown

Hunter Henry catches for a 35-yard Gain

Pats defense prepares for another round vs. Josh Allen

Jan 11, 2022 at 04:11 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20220111_PDC_Mayo_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

Jerod Mayo will interview with the Denver Broncos for their open head coaching position, but right now all his attention is on the Buffalo Bills and how to slow down talented quarterback Josh Allen. Allen keys the Buffalo offense, who had the Patriots defense on their heels last month in a 33-21 win for Bills in which Allen threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

"Last time we played these guys they had a great game plan, they were very patient, they did a bunch of different things," said Mayo, speaking with the media on Tuesday. "The first time we played them it was kind of unusual circumstances with the weather. We'll see what happens this time around, obviously, these are two different teams and what happened in the past, you look at those games but this is a game in itself."

It isn't just Allen's arm that did the Patriots in last time, as he also ran for 64 yards on 12 carries. His balanced game poses a difficult quandary for any defense.

"Any time you have a mobile quarterback you wanna be aggressive, especially when you have guys that are good at rushing the passer, but at the same time you know anytime you have a mobile quarterback back there who can scramble to run or scramble to throw, you want to try to keep that guy in the pocket, said Mayo. "There's definitely a balance to it and it's definitely difficult against a guy like Josh Allen."

"With every mobile quarterback, you've got to do a good job of making sure you have a balanced and sound rush but at the same time aggressive and not passive to get pressure," said defensive line coach Demarcus Covington.

Related Links

Apart from Allen's talent, there was a major difference for the Partriots defense in the two games against him. In the first Adrian Phillips and Myles Bryant combined to break up the final pass attempts of the game as the Pats closed out the victory.

But in the rematch, the defense was unable to get that kind of key stop, a problem that has haunted the Patriots in all seven of their defeats this season. After the offense closed the score to 26-21 with over seven minutes left to play, the defense watched Allen and the Bills march down the field on a 13-play, touchdown-scoring drive that ate up over five minutes of clock, effectively ending the game.

Fixing that recurring issue might just be the Patriots best chance at knocking off Buffalo and making a playoff run.

"I wish there was a switch or a magic pill we could take but there is no magic pill we just have to play better in those critical situations," said Mayo. "That's definitely been something that's been frustrating all year for us when you look at from the beginning of the season to now, it's been frustrating giving up some of those drives and not be able to get the ball back to the offense. We're trying to figure it out."

Related Content

news

Notebook: Belichick talks film study evolution

The Patriots coach has seen football film study evolve from reels and projectors to a pliable computer tool of unlimited scope.
news

Notebook: Stevenson up for the 'everyday challenge'

Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson has quietly put together an excellent season and should play a key role in the playoffs.
news

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

The Patriots hit a grand slam both on and off the field when it comes to Kendrick Bourne's contributions.
news

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

As the Patriots and Dolphins prepare to meet in the regular season finale, it has a familiar feel for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
news

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Coming off a big back-on-track win over the Jaguars, the Patriots will close their season out against a tough divisional rival.
news

Notebook: Belichick ready to ring in New Year against Jacksonville

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are prepared for whatever Jaguars team shows up in Foxborough on Sunday.
news

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

With the chance to break 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns, Damien Harris has had a breakout year for the Patriots in 2021.
news

Mac locked on hometown Jaguars

Despite the Patriots second two-game losing streak of the season, their rookie quarterback is staying focused solely on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Notebook: Belichick, Patriots remember John Madden

A day after the football legend passed away, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick put his importance to the game in perspective.
news

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

The Patriots offensive coordinator expressed no concerns about his quarterback hitting the rookie wall, as they look to finish strong and seal up a playoff berth.
news

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

A day after a disappointing loss, Patriots captain Matthew Slater laid out what his team needs to do with two games to go.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

From Madden to Mentor: Myles Bryant's Relationship with Devin McCourty

Pats defense prepares for another round vs. Josh Allen

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Wild Card Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Mailbag: Headed to the playoffs, stopping Josh Allen, looking ahead and more

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coffee with the Coach: How do you prepare to face a team for the third time in one year?

Coach answers the question: Playing a team for the third time in seven weeks, can the element of surprise be an asset?

Sights and Sounds: Week 18 vs Miami Dolphins

Get an inside look at the Patriots 24-33 loss from the Miami Dolphins in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Jerod Mayo 1/11: "What's happened in the past really doesn't matter, going forward"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022.

Next Gen Stats: Mac Jones' 5 most improbable completions 2021 regular season

Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' five most improbable completions from the 2021 regular season, according to Next Gen Stats.

Josh McDaniels 1/11: "We are hard at work right now trying to put in the best plan we can"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022.

Steve Belichick on Josh Allen 1/11: "He's a tough guy to get ready for"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Pats-Bills III set for Saturday night

The Patriots and Bills will meet for the third time on Saturday night as New England travels to Orchard Park for the wild card round.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the playoffs set to begin, we take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Longtime Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is playing like a much younger man in 2021, with the statistics to back it up, after switching from jersey number 38 to 25 in honor of his ailing grandfather. 

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising