Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Jan 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM
The New England Patriots (10-7) and the Buffalo Bills (11-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-7)

NOTE: The Patriots did not practice on Tuesday. Tuesday's participation is an estimation.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Wrist
DB Kyle Dugger, Hand
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee
LB Brandon King, Toe
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

BUFFALO BILLS (11-6)

NOTE: The Bills conducted a walk thru practice on Tuesday.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

FULL AVAILABILITY
DE Efe Obada, Ankle
WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

