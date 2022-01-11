Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-7) and the Buffalo Bills (11-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-7)
NOTE: The Patriots did not practice on Tuesday. Tuesday's participation is an estimation.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Wrist
DB Kyle Dugger, Hand
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee
LB Brandon King, Toe
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
BUFFALO BILLS (11-6)
NOTE: The Bills conducted a walk thru practice on Tuesday.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
FULL AVAILABILITY
DE Efe Obada, Ankle
WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play