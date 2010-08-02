Pats going green

Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots may wear blue and silver, but around Foxborough these days the optimal color is green. That’s because the team announced the completion of a 525-kilowatt solar power system that will span the rooftops of seven buildings at Patriot Place.

Aug 02, 2010 at 06:00 AM

The Patriots may wear blue and silver, but around Foxborough these days the optimal color is green. That's because the team announced the completion of a 525-kilowatt solar power system that will span the rooftops of seven buildings at Patriot Place.

Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, U.S. Representative Barney Frank, Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Ian Bowlesand other officials joined Patriot Place, Constellation Energy and Evergreen Solar for announcement, which took place appropriately under the bright sunshine in the plaza next to CBS Scene.

"This is good business and the greening of our environment is important for our children and grandchildren," Kraft said during the program.

The recently completed installation consists of 2,556 solar panels that will generate more than 625,000 kilowatt hours of electricity annually. The panels, particularly those on the roof of The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon, are visible to fans attending events at Gillette Stadium. The project will help promote practical and cost-effective commercial applications of solar power.

Shortly after the program had ended, Kraft spoke briefly about the team. Like most everyone else he offered his amazement at Wes Welker'srecovery, saying the wideout's "DNA was different from the rest of us." He also expressed optimism regarding the new tight ends and the youth on defense while looking forward to next week's visit from the champion New Orleans Saints.

He saved his best comment for last, though. Kraft shared a conversation withTom Bradyas the two walked off the field together following the morning practice. When asked if he could share any of the details, Kraft smiled, noted that the quarterback will turn 33 on Tuesday and stated that he is "looking forward to celebrating many more birthdays with him in Foxborough."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

