Pats new weapons getting warmed up

Harris stays focused on improvement

Damien Harris started and ended 2020 on Injured Reserve, but in between the running back broke loose for 691 yards in 10 games, topping 100 yards three times and showing an impressive burst that made him a highly-regarded third-round pick. Now, in his third season, Harris is looking to put it all together and according to the head coach, he'll have every opportunity to seize a significant role.

"I think Damien's a player that improved a lot from year one to year two," said Bill Belichick prior to practice. "This year, he's in a little different role. Now he has an opportunity to compete for a lead spot and so he has embraced that. He's worked hard. He's been here since the day after the season was over. He has worked as hard as anyone has in the offseason. I'm sure that'll help his preparation. Heading into this camp, we'll see how he does. He's worked extremely hard. He's a very dedicated player. I've been impressed by the commitment he has shown."

"Every year you've got to improve, no matter if you're good at something, or you need to improve, every year you want to continue to get better," said Harris after Thursday's session that saw extensive work in the ground game. "It's just the name of the game, this is the National Football League."

Not surprisingly, Harris is keeping that tried and true short-term focus on daily improvement as his main mantra.

"Each and every day I come out here, I want to improve my game. How can I be better? How can I help this team? What can I do to make this team better? How can I affect my teammates? How can I become a better leader? How can I become a better football player?