Return of the Patriots TE Party?

The Patriots kicked off 2021's training camp on Wednesday, starting in wet conditions that gradually improved during the session, but the gloomy weather did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the first practice in almost two years in front of fans.

"It's great having fans out here, getting that energy back," said James White after practice. "It was a little different last year, having nobody out here. It just felt like regular practices out here every day, but it's good to have that energy. It was definitely good to see the fans out here."

Lawrence Guy put it even more succinctly, "Playing without fans sucked," said the newly re-signed defensive tackle. "Having fans out here for training camp is a big motivation that everything is going back [to normal]."

"There's a different type of energy out here," said new addition Jonnu Smith. "It's really real, everything they talk about in Foxborough, the love and the energy. It was a great feeling coming out here. Guys are making 1-yard catches and they're going crazy."

Smith and fellow signee Hunter Henry were hard to miss at the tight end position as the two athletic players were frequently involved during team sessions. Henry, called "The Beast" by Adrian Phillips who was also a former teammate on the Chargers, showed little hesitancy to join the Patriots after Smith had signed a day prior, giving the Patriots the two best tight ends on the market.

It's hard not to remember the dynamic effects that Daniel Graham and Ben Watson or Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez had on the offense and wonder if Smith and Henry might produce a similar return.

"This offense is built for tight ends," said Henry, while Smith echoed his sentiment, as the potential is there for the duo to help redefine the offensive attack. "We're completely different players than the guys in the past... we're not trying to be those guys, we're going to be ourselves but this offense has a tradition with two tight ends.

"[Jonnu and I have] spent a limited amount of time together, that's only going to build as we get in the trenches together."