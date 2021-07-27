Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Dealing with some lingering camp questions

With training camp set to officially open, this week's mailbag is strangely a little lighter than usual. That didn't stop us from doing our best to answer your questions … keep 'em coming.

Hasn't the Stephon Gilmore situation resolved itself? He will be activated only after he passes a physical. It sounds like Gilmore intends to slow play things until he gets what he wants. New England is already stuck with $8.5 million of Gilmore's prorated bonus as dead cap, just let his $16.3 million cap hit ride for 2021 so the situation is resolved. Gilmore can find some other team to invest heavily in him for 2022 and beyond and NE isn't chasing good money after bad. - Marc Grochowski

I'm not really sure I understand what your point is here. Are you saying the Patriots aren't willing to allow Gilmore to play out his contract? I think the team would be just fine allowing that scenario to unfold. The problem is Gilmore is looking for more money in 2021. He'd probably be willing to accept that either in the form of more money for this season or in the form of a big-money extension. Either way the corner wants to be paid what he feels he's worth, and the $7 million salary he's due this season (he doesn't care what the cap number is) isn't enough. I think Gilmore would be fine playing out the season in Foxborough and then looking to cash in with a new deal next year, whether that's here or somewhere else. The problem is figuring out how much more money Gilmore would accept now as compared to how much more the Patriots are willing to pay. Honestly I don't see how it's played itself at this point … there are still a lot of variables like Gilmore's health and specific demands to be resolved. Hopefully those will be rectified at some point soon.

Paul Perillo

Do you expect the Patriots to keep aged Brandon Bolden again while letting go of some promising young player? - Ken Kannapan

Bolden's future with the Patriots likely has some strings attached. Specifically the health of the running back class might come into play, and if everyone is healthy and remains with the team then I feel it's possible that Bolden could be expendable. If Damien Harris, Sony Michel or Rhamondre Stevenson is injured (Stevenson opened camp on NFI), then Bolden could represent insurance for a backfield that uses a committee approach. Bolden is a solid special teams player and his versatility has allowed him to contribute in the backfield occasionally over the years. He represents quality depth at a position that almost always needs it, particularly given the injury histories of both Harris and Michel. I don't think Bolden is a lock, but if the depth chart remains in tact I think he'll have a tough time sticking around.