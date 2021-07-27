NFL Notes: Pats PUPs not quite ready to go

The Patriots will catch a few significant breaks early in the season in terms of player availability for their opponents. In the opener against Miami, free agent wideout Will Fuller will have to sit out as he serves the final week of his six-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs. A couple weeks later, the Saints are expected to be without their star wide receiver Michael Thomas as he recovers from ankle surgery he underwent in June. New Orleans also will be missing starting defensive lineman David Onyemata, who was recently suspended for six games for a PED violation, for their Week 3 trip to Gillette Stadium. … The ongoing quarterback sagas in Houston and Green Bay march on, but one has an end in sight. Both Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers continue in their desire to be traded, but Watson opted to report to camp while Rodgers hadn't indicated he would do so. Then on Monday reports surfaced that the Packers and Rodgers agreed on a deal that would eliminate the final year of his deal while allowing Green Bay to revisit the situation after the season. If Rodgers still wishes to be traded at that time, the team would accommodate him. So, it looks like Rodgers is returning to the fold this season while his future remains very much unclear. Neither team stood to gain much if anything in 2021 by consummating deals at this point, but the Texans are now reportedly willing to entertain offers for Watson. Of course, Watson is still dealing with ongoing accusations of sexual misconduct and his status for this season is uncertain. Bottom line, as most felt would be the case in the spring, none of the star quarterbacks figure to be changing teams this season. … Finally, hats off to the Boston Renegades, who captured their third straight Women's Football Alliance title with a 42-26 victory over Minnesota. The Renegades traveled to the title game in Canton, Ohio, in style aboard the Patriots charter plane last week.