21 Burning Questions for Patriots 2021 Training Camp

The team hasn't gotten much more out of the receiver position in recent seasons than the tight end spot, so signing two veterans like Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor was another welcome move. Agholor emerged as a deep threat for the Raiders last season after being more known as more of a slot receiver with the Eagles. The Patriots could use both versions of him, but ideally, he can be an every-down receiver who can be moved to any spot. Bourne also has some versatility and should be a nice option for the variety of specialty plays that Josh McDaniels likes to employ. The receivers are more dependent on the quarterback spot than the tight ends, but how well the two new additions click in the offense will determine how dynamic they can be. The backs and tight ends should be solid at least, but plus-play from the wideouts will put them over the top.