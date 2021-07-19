Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Jul 20 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

5 Patriots Training Camp Battles to Watch

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who could breakout in training camp?

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

New England Patriots Announce Joint Practice with Eagles

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: WRs, QBs, and more

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

Photos: 2021 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Report: N'Keal Harry's agent requests trade

NFL Notes: Six things to watch for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Gilmore solutions, QB breakdown and more

Photos: Meet the 2021 New England Patriots

NFL Notes: Gilmore tops Pats to-do list

Grateful Patriots fan from Mexico surprises Robert Kraft with ironwood Lombardi trophy

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How good can Pats offense be?

Half of Me: The Kyle Van Noy story

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Jul 19, 2021 at 09:58 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

pdc_tc-pos-spot-wr-wm

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the wide receivers.

LOCKS: Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers

BUBBLE: N'Keal Harry, Tre Nixon, Gunner Olszewski

IN THE MIX: Isaiah Zuber, Kristian Wilkerson, Devin Smith, Marvin Hall, Devin Ross

Related Links

ANALYSIS

With the retirement of Julian Edelman, this position group continues to look for the next iteration of its passing attack. Free agent signings Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are intriguing new options, as both are just entering their primes and coming off productive seasons. After spending most of his career as a slot option, Agholor broke out in 2020 as a deep threat, while Bourne was a versatile piece in Kyle Shanahan's offense and should have a similar role in Josh McDaniels'.

Jakobi Meyers had a breakout 2020 season with 59 catches and even threw two touchdowns despite not catching one. Meyers' continued development could make him a reliable option as he's quickly ascended to the most experienced receiver in the Patriots system. N'Keal Harry was better in his second season but had just 33 catches as he struggled to find consistency. His agent reportedly requested a trade this summer putting Harry's status up in the air.

Gunner Olszewski was an All-Pro as a punt returner, a skill that gives him a roster advantage but his development as a receiver continues to be something to monitor. A quick and sudden athlete, Olszewski's progress through his first two seasons has been remarkable and he was consistent in minicamp. Seventh-round pick Tre Nixon will have every opportunity to make an impact and win a job, with an injury during his final collegiate season hampering his draft status.

Isaiah Zuber and Kristian Wilkerson both got some valuable experience in 2020 as practice squad players who got their feet wet with some NFL game action, while Devin Smith was once a promising second-round pick, trying to recapture the magic he had coming out of Ohio State. Zuber had some standout catches in minicamp and could push for playing time. Devin Ross spent part of 2019 on the Patriots' practice squad and was with the team last summer, while Marvin Hall has 37 career receptions spending time with six different teams since 2016.

The acquisitions of Agholor and Bourne headline the offseason and their arrival should translate to an improved passing attack, but it's the development of the others in the group that could elevate the offense to new levels. How quickly the new faces assimilate will be a major storyline to watch in camp.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Gilmore plot thickens

With training camp just over a week away, Stephon Gilmore is still looking to improve his contract situation.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who could breakout in training camp?

With training camp just over a week away, Patriots fans are wondering how the 2021 roster competition is going to play out.
news

5 Patriots Training Camp Battles to Watch

As the Patriots prepare to open Training Camp, here are the most competitive position battles that will be on display.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the linebackers and edge players.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the offensive line.
news

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

The Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 28 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. 
news

Another step closer to normal: Patriots joint practices resume

A summertime football tradition returns in 2021, with joint training camp practices being given the green light after a year off. What does this mean for the Patriots and their fans?
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: WRs, QBs, and more

In this week's mailbag, fans are particularly curious about the wide receiver and quarterback positions, but a few other topics are on their minds as well.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

In the lead-up to 2021 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the tight ends.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

In the lead-up to 2021 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the safeties.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Notes: Gilmore plot thickens

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who could breakout in training camp?

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

5 Patriots Training Camp Battles to Watch

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matt Judon describes his transition from Baltimore to New England

New England Patriots LB Matthew Judon joins "Good Morning Football" to set expectations for Cam Newton and the New England Patriots in 2021.

Boston Renegades Receive Surprise Video Call from Robert Kraft

On July 24th, the Boston Renegades are headed to the WFAl National Championship in Canton, Ohio. This week, as they prepare to seek their sixth overall title for women's football in Boston, they received a surprise call from Robert Kraft.

Do Your Life: David Andrews

Tune in to the first episode of the series 'Do Your Life' which dives into David Andrews' life outside of football.

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising