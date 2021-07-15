Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jul 15 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

New England Patriots Announce Joint Practice with Eagles

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: WRs, QBs, and more

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

Photos: 2021 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Report: N'Keal Harry's agent requests trade

NFL Notes: Six things to watch for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Gilmore solutions, QB breakdown and more

Photos: Meet the 2021 New England Patriots

NFL Notes: Gilmore tops Pats to-do list

Grateful Patriots fan from Mexico surprises Robert Kraft with ironwood Lombardi trophy

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How good can Pats offense be?

Half of Me: The Kyle Van Noy story

NFL Notes: Camp is when the competition starts

Patriots Bailey, Onwenu recognized by NFL.com

Julian Edelman expresses support for Raiders Carl Nassib 

5 key takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Jul 15, 2021 at 03:14 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (92) runs through a blocking drill.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (92) runs through a blocking drill.

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.

LOCKS: Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise Jr., Christian Barmore

BUBBLE: Byron Cowart; Henry Anderson, Carl Davis, Montravius Adams

IN THE MIX: Nick Thurman, Rashod Berry, Akeem Spence, Bill Murray

Related Links

ANALYSIS

Few positions will look as different as the defensive line does in 2021. Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise were key contributors last season and both return on new long-term free agent deals, but after them there are mostly new pieces, including a wide array of experienced NFL veterans with a sprinkling of youth.

Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson are two tough, experienced defensive lineman who should immediately provide a boost to a run defense that had their struggles in 2020. Carl Davis and Akeem Spence saw limited action with the Patriots last season but both are back to compete and add important veteran depth, along with free agent signing Montravius Adams, who is in the nose tackle mold like Godchaux and Davis and saw plenty of reps in minicamp.

Nick Thurman, Bill Murray and Rashod Berry got good practice squad experience last season. Thurman appeared in seven games while Berry saw action in three games as the Patriots took advantage of 2020's practice squad rules. Now they'll have to translate that experience onto the training camp field to get a similar opportunity in 2021.

Adam Butler departed for Miami but the Patriots traded up in the second round of the draft to select Christian Barmore, the top-rated defensive tackle in the class who should immediately make an impact on passing downs in a role similar to the one Butler held for the last four seasons.

There's a nice mix along the defensive line, but how it all comes together is one of the biggest questions of training camp. Barmore, Godchaux and Anderson headline the new arrivals as all the pieces are there for this to be a group that can consistently win at the line of scrimmage whether it's on running or passing downs. This group will be rife with competition in August.

Related Content

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the offensive line.
news

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

The Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 28 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. 
news

Another step closer to normal: Patriots joint practices resume

A summertime football tradition returns in 2021, with joint training camp practices being given the green light after a year off. What does this mean for the Patriots and their fans?
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: WRs, QBs, and more

In this week's mailbag, fans are particularly curious about the wide receiver and quarterback positions, but a few other topics are on their minds as well.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

In the lead-up to 2021 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the tight ends.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

In the lead-up to 2021 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the safeties.
news

Patriots place two cornerbacks on ESPN's top 10

According to a poll of NFL execs, coaches and players, the Patriots have two of the best cornerbacks in the game.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

In the lead-up to 2021 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the cornerbacks.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

In the lead-up to 2021 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the special teams.
news

NFL Notes: Six things to watch for Pats

With camp set to open at the end of the month, here are six positions to keep an eye on.
news

NFL Notes: Gilmore tops Pats to-do list

The Patriots enjoyed a strong spring but still have a few items to take care of ahead of training camp, most notably Stephon Gilmore.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Robert Kraft surprises Boston Renegades with a trip on AirKraft to their third-straight national championship game

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Another step closer to normal: Patriots joint practices resume

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Boston Renegades Receive Surprise Video Call from Robert Kraft

On July 24th, the Boston Renegades are headed to the WFAl National Championship in Canton, Ohio. This week, as they prepare to seek their sixth overall title for women's football in Boston, they received a surprise call from Robert Kraft.

Do Your Life: David Andrews

Tune in to the first episode of the series 'Do Your Life' which dives into David Andrews' life outside of football.

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising