Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

ANALYSIS

There was no sign of Gilmore during any of this spring's organized team activity (OTA) and minicamp practices, and that may have been in part due to his ongoing rehabilitation from a torn quadriceps muscle that he sustained late last season. Media reports also indicate that he could dissatisfied with the final year of his current contract as well. If the latter is to be believed, the natural hope is that both he and the team can come to a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible, because even at age 31 (which he'll turn in September), the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year remains – when at full strength – the best cornerback on this Patriots roster and is an instrumental cog in the overall secondary dynamic.