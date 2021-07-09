Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 09 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jul 11 - 11:58 PM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Jul 09, 2021 at 10:40 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

notebook-watermarks-template

In the lead-up to 2021 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the safeties.

LOCKS: Devin McCourty; Adrian Phillips; Kyle Dugger; Cody Davis; Justin Bethel

BUBBLE: Adrian Colbert

IN THE MIX: Joshuah Bledsoe (rookie)

Related Links

ANALYSIS

One of the unquestioned leaders of the team, let alone the secondary, McCourty is going nowhere… except eventually into the Patriots Hall of Fame. It will be interesting to see how much he'll be aided back there in the secondary by a pair of teammates in their second seasons with the Patriots – veteran Adrian Phillips and "sophomore" Kyle Dugger. Both men, while possessing somewhat different skill sets, are very aggressive, potential playmakers. Coupled with McCourty's vast experience in this Patriots system, Phillips and Dugger could help make this one of the best safety groups New England has seen in a generation.

Davis and Bethel, having inked new contracts this past spring, are locks based on their roles on special teams (see that Snapshot for more details). That leaves the journeyman Colbert, who only joined the club late this spring, facing an uphill battle to find solid roster footing. Bledsoe, a 2021 rookie draft choice, could eventually find his way onto the practice squad, unless he somehow proves worthy of an active roster spot.

Related Content

news

Patriots place two cornerbacks on ESPN's top 10

According to a poll of NFL execs, coaches and players, the Patriots have two of the best cornerbacks in the game.
news

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

The Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 28 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. 
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

In the lead-up to 2021 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the cornerbacks.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

In the lead-up to 2021 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the special teams.
news

NFL Notes: Six things to watch for Pats

With camp set to open at the end of the month, here are six positions to keep an eye on.
news

NFL Notes: Gilmore tops Pats to-do list

The Patriots enjoyed a strong spring but still have a few items to take care of ahead of training camp, most notably Stephon Gilmore.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How good can Pats offense be?

Patriots fans are excited to potentially see the return of the team's red uniforms, while sizing up the running back and tight end groups, who should lead a resurgent 2021 offense.
news

Half of Me: The Kyle Van Noy story

For Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy, family is a relative term.
news

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

New Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne talks music, football, and how trusting his instincts has gotten him this far in life.
news

NFL Notes: Camp is when the competition starts

The quarterback "competition" got a lot of attention last week but in reality it won't truly begin until training camp.
news

Patriots Bailey, Onwenu recognized by NFL.com

Two of New England's promising young players make one writer's list of emerging stars.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

Patriots place two cornerbacks on ESPN's top 10

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.

Father and son, coach and student: Jonathan Jones' bond with his dad

This Father's Day, we sit down with Patriots CB Jon Jones and his dad Stacey to talk about their bond, plus a surprise gift.

Press Pass: Progress and competition fuels Minicamp practice 

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Cam Newton and Jarett Stidham discuss their time practicing and how new additions to the team have created a competitive atmosphere.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising