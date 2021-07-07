Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Not to be overlooked is Gunner Olszewski, the former college defensive back who's now an NFL wide receiver, but who also happened to be the league's First-Team All-Pro punt returner in 2020. While Olszewski's award may have taken many – even him – by surprise, he nonetheless has done nothing but improve and develop nicely as a player, both on offense and special teams, since making the roster as a tryout player in 2019.

Meanwhile, Joe Cardona should feel comfortable in his job despite the team having brought in another long snapper, veteran Wesley Farnsworth, this spring. Farnsworth's addition may have had something to do with the fact that the Patriots also found themselves in the unusual circumstance of having not one, not two, but three placekickers on the roster at the time. Immediately following spring practices, though, New England sent Farnsworth and kicker Roberto Aguayo packing.

Of those remaining aforementioned kickers, longtime NFL veteran Nick Folk would seem to be a lock to keep his job, particularly after the 36-year-old had one of the best years of his professional life last season. But with New England choosing to keep 2021 undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin around, an impartial observer must question just how secure Folk's gig is. That said, he should come into camp as the clear front-runner, although Nordin opened some eyes this spring with his powerful, high-trajectory field goal efforts.