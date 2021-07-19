5 Patriots Training Camp Battles to Watch

Quarterback

It's easy to start at the most important position in the game as rookie Mac Jones enters the competition at starting quarterback after being selected in the first round. Cam Newton was named as the starter this offseason and neither Jones nor Jarrett Stidham did enough in minicamp to change that, but now the real competition starts.

With a season of experience and a full offseason, Newton is in much better position than when he joined the Patriots just prior to the start of training camp last year. It took until the third and final day of minicamp before Newton really looked like he was putting things together, while Jones and Stidham both had their moments, good and bad.

The overall inconsistency in OTAs is reflective of the learning part of the offseason but things will be dialed up in August, where bad throws are not so easily forgotten. The competition should bring the best out of everyone in the group, which features a nice mix of vets and youth, with Brian Hoyer providing valuable mentorship for the other three.