Day 1 Blogservations: Pats welcome fans back to Foxborough

*The offense also took some time to work on the running game during the red zone drills. It's always hard to evaluate the backs and blocking without pads but both Newton and Jones took four reps each with two of them resulting in handoffs. Devin Harris, Sony Michel and Brandon Bolden got the carries on those plays. Both quarterbacks also tried some short throws and neither was particularly accurate. Jones fired low to LaCosse, forcing the tight end to dive on a catch inside the 5. Newton threw one short to Smith but was short of the goal line. Newton also was forced to pull down his first attempt and ran toward the left pylon, much to the delight of the crowd. While the fans enjoyed seeing Cam take off, the coaches likely were disappointed he couldn't find a viable receiver to throw to.

*Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels went to Jones to discuss things following one of the red zone periods. Jones did a nice job of hitting a wide open Nelson Agholor with a decisive throw in the end zone, but finished with a play that looked choppy as he was under heavy pressure and was forced to throw it away. McDaniels' talk came immediately after.

*The goal line passing took place in both end zones, and at one point as the players switched ends Newton spent some time interacting with the crowd. Newton drew a nice applause when he entered the field, and the fans seemed to enjoy the quarterback's fun-loving style as he tried to pump them up.

*Jones' best throw of the day may have been a strike to Kendrick Bourne for a touchdown in the left corner of the end zone. Bourne ran a nice out route toward the back corner pylon and Jones' throw was perfect to the outside and on the hands of the receiver. The coverage wasn't bad, but Jones' accuracy was on full display for the score.

*Later in practice Newton had an opportunity to make a similar throw to Bourne but missed high and wide. On the next snap, his was late and well behind Henry and his pass was picked off by Phillips.

*There were a number of laps run on the first day of camp. In addition to Jones' jaunt, veteran James White hit the road when he allowed an easy pass to glance off his fingers for another interception. Yodny Cajuste and Justin Herron also ran laps for false start infractions.

*The special teams work involved the kickoff teams with Bolden, Kyle Dugger and Marvin Hall handling the return duties.

*Belichick had the troops run through some pursuit-angle drills with the ball carriers receiving short passes from quarterbacks while taking hits from pads before heading upfield. The defenders did up-downs before chasing their targets for work on their open-field tackling techniques. Gunner Olszewski shows great quickness during these periods.

*The entire team retreated to the hills at the far end of the fields for some conditioning runs after practice.

*Henry, Smith, White, Lawrence Guy, Dont'a Hightower and Phillips spoke with the media following practice. The players were at makeshift podiums with limited media allowed to ask questions from several feet away. They were the first in-person interviews at camp since 2019.