Pats run over Colts 27-13

Curtis Martin, who had just 13 yards on sever carries vs. the Broncos, opened the game with six straight carries and moved the Patriots into field goal range on their opening drive. By the end of the first quarter, the Patriots had run 23 plays and Martin had totaled 76 yards on 18 carries (4.2 avg.). He finished the game with the 141 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries to earn unanimous player of the game honors. The Patriots overpowered the Colts. By halftime, Martin had totaled 92 yards on 25 carries and Drew Bledsoe had connected on 11 of 16 pass attempts for 134 yards, including touchdown passes to Shawn Jefferson and Terry Glenn to give the Patriots a 13-3 lead at the half. The Colts pulled to within 11, 17-6, when Cary Blanchard converted a 50-yard field goal on the Colts' first possession of second half. The Patriots took a 20-6 lead on an Adam Vinatieri 22-yard field goal on their ensuing possession and opened the fourth quarter with a 63-yard scoring drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown jolt through the Colts secondary by Martin. It was Martin's 16th touchdown of the year and the seventh consecutive game with a touchdown, setting and extending two franchise records. Glenn led all receivers with sever receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown and SS Lawyer Milloy led the team in tackles for the second straight week by recording nine stops.