Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Pats suffer first home loss to the Pack

Oct 27, 1997 at 12:00 PM

The Green Bay Packers gave the Patriots their first lost at Foxboro since mid-November, 1996. The streak ended at eight consecutive games and was a rematch of last year's Super Bowl.

Drew Bledsoe connected with Ben Coates to tie the score at 7. With less than three minutes left in the half Vinatieri knocked through a 38-yard field goal.

But the Packers squeaked in a 75 yard scoring drive to take the lead 14-10 before time expired in the second quarter.

The Patriots were energized at the start of the second half and took the ball 73 yards, but stalled on the one yard line and turned the ball over on downs.

The Pack jumped on the oppurtunity and took a 21-10 lead. Then they gave Dorsey Levens the ball who made the score 28-10.

Terry Glenn scored a touchdown later on in the game, but it was not a factor. Glenn posted up to that point a career-high 163-yard effort in the 28-18 loss.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots: Prioridades que atender

Entramos a la temporada baja con muchas incógnitas por resolver.
