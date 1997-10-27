Pats suffer first home loss to the Pack

The Green Bay Packers gave the Patriots their first lost at Foxboro since mid-November, 1996. The streak ended at eight consecutive games and was a rematch of last year's Super Bowl.

Drew Bledsoe connected with Ben Coates to tie the score at 7. With less than three minutes left in the half Vinatieri knocked through a 38-yard field goal.

But the Packers squeaked in a 75 yard scoring drive to take the lead 14-10 before time expired in the second quarter.

The Patriots were energized at the start of the second half and took the ball 73 yards, but stalled on the one yard line and turned the ball over on downs.

The Pack jumped on the oppurtunity and took a 21-10 lead. Then they gave Dorsey Levens the ball who made the score 28-10.