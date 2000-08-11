Pats suffer first preseason loss, 30-20 to 'Skins

]() But Washington drove right back down the field with their second offense. The Redskins offensive line led Skip Hicks into the New England defensive backfield throughout the drive which ended in a 44-yard field goal to put Washington back up, 16-13.

Bledsoe's night wasn't finished despite proving he could score, albeit against second stringers. It looked like the Patriots first-teamers would continue to beat up on Washington's second string defense. A beautiful catch by Vincent Brisby along the left sideline had the Patriots on the Redskins 13. But Bledsoe's next pass intended for Glenn resembled more of a fade-away jumper than anything else and Washington's Matt Stevens picked it off.

A muffed punt by Tony Gaiter set up Washington on the Patriots 17 for their third drive of the second half. And it only took Hicks one play to go around right end and score. Actually, the play was ruled out of bounds inside the 1-yard line but the Redskins challenged the ruling and won. The extra point put them up 23-13.

The first half was one the Patriots would like to soon forget. After three possessions in the first quarter, Bledsoe was 1 for 6 passing for 1 yard and an interception. By the end of the half, the Redskins had out thrown the Patriots 177 yards to 59 and had 13 first downs to New England's three.

The Patriots defense was also disappointing through the first 30 minutes. Two third and long situations were converted by the Redskins; one a third and 8 in which Johnson found James Thrash for 13 and the second came when Johnson found Irving Fryer for 21 yards on a third and 20. That second conversion led to three points on a 33-yard field goal by Peter Elezovic to begin the second quarter.