Patten out for season with knee injury

ASHBURN, Va. (Nov. 18, 2005) -- Washington Redskins receiver David Patten is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Patten had been feeling irritation in the knee for a couple of weeks and had missed practices but not games. This week team doctors decided to examine the injury further and decided that surgery was necessary.

Patten was placed on injured reserve, ruling him out for the season.

Patten signed a five-year, $13 million contract with a $3.5 million signing bonus in March.

Patten and Santana Moss were acquired in the offseason to upgrade the receiving corps, but Patten has been a disappointment while Moss has flourished. Patten has 22 catches for 217 yards -- 9.9 yards per catch -- with no touchdowns. Moss and Chris Cooley have become quarterback Mark Brunell 's primary targets.

Without Patten, the Redskins probably will start versatile special teams player James Thrash opposite Moss against the Oakland Raiders. Taylor Jacobs, injured for most of training camp, has only two catches in the regular season but he could see his first substantial playing time this year.