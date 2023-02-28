Official website of the New England Patriots

Payton, Broncos still interested in Matt Patricia

Sean Payton was impressed with Matt Patricia and still believes there's a chance he will join the Broncos staff.

Feb 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
AP Photo by Michael Conroy
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Denver's new head coach Sean Payton kicked off the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday morning and was asked a couple of questions about Matt Patricia.

Patricia is coming off a tough season running the offense in New England and was among a group of experienced coaches who interviewed for the defensive coordinator position for the Broncos. Payton eventually tabbed former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph for the job, opting against bringing Patricia or Rex Ryan on board.

However, Payton indicated that Patricia's chances of joining the staff in Denver may not be over.

"It's a little early to answer that. We just got here," Payton said when asked if he envisioned a role for Patricia. "He and I are going to talk this week. I wouldn't rule that out if that possibly came to fruition it would be for a few things. I want to talk to Vance but I know how smart Matt is and we'll see."

Payton was very complimentary of Patricia and was impressed when he sat to interview him last week.

"I interviewed Matt. He's outstanding," Payton said. "I've known him for a long time. We've practiced against the Patriots. He's extremely talented. I think they've won five Super Bowls with him coaching defenses. I knew right away I wanted to interview Matt."

If Patricia indeed joins Payton's staff in Denver it could be in more of a supervisory role, perhaps as a senior defensive assistant or an associate head coach. Either way, it appears as if his chances of heading to Denver are not over.

