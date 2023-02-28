Payton, Broncos still interested in Matt Patricia

Denver's new head coach Sean Payton kicked off the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday morning and was asked a couple of questions about Matt Patricia.

Patricia is coming off a tough season running the offense in New England and was among a group of experienced coaches who interviewed for the defensive coordinator position for the Broncos. Payton eventually tabbed former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph for the job, opting against bringing Patricia or Rex Ryan on board.

However, Payton indicated that Patricia's chances of joining the staff in Denver may not be over.

"It's a little early to answer that. We just got here," Payton said when asked if he envisioned a role for Patricia. "He and I are going to talk this week. I wouldn't rule that out if that possibly came to fruition it would be for a few things. I want to talk to Vance but I know how smart Matt is and we'll see."

Payton was very complimentary of Patricia and was impressed when he sat to interview him last week.

"I interviewed Matt. He's outstanding," Payton said. "I've known him for a long time. We've practiced against the Patriots. He's extremely talented. I think they've won five Super Bowls with him coaching defenses. I knew right away I wanted to interview Matt."