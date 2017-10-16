Performance Review: Patriots at Jets

1st Quarter

…Cornerback Malcolm Butler had a memorable game against the Jets for a number of reasons. He had his share of mistakes that cost his team, but he also made several big plays that contributed to New England's much-needed victory.

It started with Butler nearly picking off a tipped Josh McCown pass in the red zone on the game's first play from scrimmage. Then on the second play of the game, Butler did a tremendous job of not allowing WR Robby Anderson to complete what would have been a deep throw of about 45 yards down the right (Patriots) sideline.

As Anderson and Butler were falling to the turf, if looked as if Anderson maintained control of the ball. Yet Butler, who nearly intercepted the pass, managed to use both hands to knock it loose. Great effort by Butler not to give up on the play, even while falling down.

…The very next play, Anderson completely fooled Butler on a 3rd-and-10 route that allowed Anderson to get wide open and gain 23 yards. Anderson faked inside before spinning back out, and Butler bought hard on the feint. By his body language, it was evident that Butler knew immediately that he'd been duped. It was that kind of day for Butler.

…That opening Jets drive resulted in a touchdown, in part because LB Elandon Roberts stumbled as he tried to chase after TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who was running a short corner route to the back pylon of the end zone. That momentary lapse allowed the Jet to separate from Roberts and give McCown an easy target.

…It seems that almost every game this season, WR Brandin Cooks has dropped a simple, catchable pass when he was wide open. It happened again on New England's first possession in New York. However, whenever Cooks does this, he usually makes up for it by doing something impressive later on. Once again, he lived up to that reputation, as we'll discuss later.