PFW Draft Prospect Rankings: Safeties

The writers of Patriots Football Weekly offer their notes and rankings on the safety prospects entering the 2016 NFL Draft.

Apr 27, 2016 at 05:32 AM
Draft Rankings By Position:

QB | RB | TE | WR | OL | CB | DT | DE| ILB | OLB | S

The writers of Patriots Football Weekly have done their homework on all the prospects in this year's NFL Draft. Now, you can download the actual notes they took on all the top players, broken down by position for your convenience. Today, they offer their notes on the safeties.
* - indicates underclassman

**Download S Draft Notes >>**

Safeties

1 |  Jalen Ramsey*, Florida State

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 209 | 40: 4.41

Andy Hart: Versatile. VG length. 40 starts. Just a playmaker who's around the ball. CB/S combo. May not have elite quickness/change of direction for CB. Athlete. can tackle. Not a hitter. VG football player.

Paul Perillo: Physical tackler; Recovers well in coverage; Good hands/ball skills; Good range; Undercuts receivers well.

2 | Keanu Neal*, Florida

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 211 | 40: 4.62

Andy Hart:Physical and aggressive. Hitter. Scrappy and edgy. Strong safety style. Leads with head too much for NFL game. Thumper. Clear SPT upside and defensive presence in right role.

Paul Perillo: SS-type; Jumps in and willing to stick; Nice blitzes; Physical; Great tackler; Lots of tone-setting big hits, although he may find himself ligther in the wallett as a result.

3 | Darian Thompson, Boise State

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 208 | 40: 4.69

Andy Hart: 19 career INT. Supposed "film junkie". 4YR starter. Reads QB well. Not quick, but fast enough on tape. SPT and backup at worst.

Paul Perillo: Good ball skills; Good range; Physical in coverage; Solid.

4 | T.J. Green*, Clemson

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT:209 | 40: 4.34

Andy Hart: Former WR. KOR. Great size and speed combo. Plays physical. Awkward reactions and not fluid at times. Doesn't play to 40 time. Solid tackler. Freak potential based on measurable skills, but doesn't play like that. Not sum of parts.

Paul Perillo: Fast blitzer off the edge; Great deep range; Good hands; Attacks the ball carrier; Solid player.

5 | DeAndre Houston-Carson, William & Mary

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 201 | 40: 4.54

Andy Hart: 3YR CB and S as SR. 4yr starter. Physical. Hits. Comp. level? Good size/speed combo. Not overly quick, though. Aggressive missle with good ball skills. Great late-round value and upside.

Paul Perillo: Versatile; Shows good fight; Can blitz effectively; Physical; Fights with TEs; Competition is a question but definitely an athlete worth looking at.

THE REST

Tyvis Powell*, Ohio State

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 211 | 40: 4.46

Andy Hart: Big. Size/speed combo. Playmaker. Not super quick or fluid. Solid tackler. Hitter. SPT upside.

Paul Perillo: Nice job in deep middle; Physical; Good size; Shows ability to blanket bigger TEs.

Sean Davis, Maryland

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 201 | 40: 4.46

Andy Hart: 50 games. Big hitter. Plays CB too, but probably FS. Not fluid enough for CB full time. Physical.

Paul Perillo: More of a CB; Good size; Willing to stick his nose in there; Press style; Solid cover guy.

Justin Simmons, Boston College

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 202 | 40: 4.61

Andy Hart: FS and CB. Involved in a lot of plays. Solid wrap-up tackler. Decent range. Scrappy. Very solid but not much upside.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Kavon Frazier, Central Michigan

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 200 | 40: 4.54

Andy Hart: Another good size/speed combo. 3 years with 100 tackles. Big hitter. Energetic. Too many low tackles. Fast enough but not quick. Late-round SPT and backup option.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Clayton Fejedelem, Illinois

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 200 | 40: 4.54

Andy Hart: Former walk-on. Supposed film junkie. Competitor. Captain. Avg. athlete at best. Not quick or explosive. Attitude and work ethic could make him a SPT option.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Trevon Stewart, Houston

HEIGHT: 5-9 | WEIGHT: 195 | 40: 4.52

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Doug Middleton, Appalachian State

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 209 | 40: 4.52

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Jordan Lomax, Iowa

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 202 | 40: 4.75

Andy Hart: Speed? Former CB. Small. Not quick. Some have compared to Jordan Richards. Feisty. Good effort. Not much upside.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Trent Matthews, Colorado State

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 210 | 40: 4.62

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Deon Bush, Miami

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 201 | 40: 4.54

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Jamal Golden, Georgia Tech

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 193 | 40: 4.56

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Jamie Byrd, South Florida

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 186 | 40: 4.53

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Andrew Adams, Connecticut

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 197 | 40: 4.58

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

A.J. Stamps, Kentucky

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 195 | 40: 4.54

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Lee Hightower, Houston

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 200 | 40: 4.56

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

LaDarrell McNeil, Tennessee

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 206 | 40: 4.59

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Lemarcus Brutus, Florida State

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 207 | 40: 4.66

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Kodi Whitfield, Stanford

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 202 | 40: 4.58

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

