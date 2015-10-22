PFW in Progess Recap 10/22: Jets and Week 7 Picks

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="372896"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

0:01:00 -Fred opened the show as a solo act with Andy Hart and Erik Scalavino covering the Patriots open locker room. Paul Perillo was conspicuously absent for today's program.

0:03:00 - Fred discussed the Patriots Twitter account tweeting the famous "butt fumble" play involving the Patriots and Jets as a "Throwback Thursday" memory from this rivalry. The tweet was subsequently deleted from the team account.

0:14:00 - Fred discussed how his hatred for the Jets began when Bill Parcells left the Patriots to be the head coach of the Jets following the 1996 season.

0:19:00 - Andy Hart joined the show and began a discussion about Jets head coach Todd Bowles. Andy feels he has been impressive in his first months as the Jets head coach and the feeling around the Jets team is much different than in past years.

0:32:00 -Andy began a discussion about Tom Brady's comments to the media regarding how long his career will last. Brady recently said that he will try to play for 10 more years in the NFL which raised suspicion with Andy.

0:49:00 - Erik Scalavino joined the show in progress straight from the New England practice field. Erik updated the PFW Crew and the fans on the Patriots practice report from today.

1:18:00 - The show discussion featured potential offensive game plans the Patriots could use in attacking a very stout Jets defense. The show featured a lot of ideas on different personnel packages the Patriots could use to circumvent the challenges presented by the Jets.