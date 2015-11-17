Official website of the New England Patriots

PFW in Progress Recap 11/17: Giants and Injuries

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

Nov 17, 2015 at 07:41 AM
Kevin Collins

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

PFW in Progress Podcast 11/17 >>

0:03:00 -Fred Kirsch, Andy Hart, and Paul Perillo anchored the show today with Erik Scalavino having the day off. The show opened buzzing off the Patriots big win over the Giants on Sunday. The boys discussed the wide range of players worthy of praise coming off Sunday's win.

0:20:00 -The show discussed the loss of Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman who reportedly suffered a Jones Fracture to his left foot and will miss the remainder of the regular season.

0:40:00 - PFW In Progress favorite Chris with a Tian called the show on the Ace Ticket Hot-Line to discuss the Patriots going deeper down the field with their passing attack in Sunday's win.

0:53:00 -The PFW Boys discussed the lackluster play of New England tight end Scott Chandler. Could Tom Brady's confidence in Chandler be lessening as the new tight end continues to struggle in the passing game?

1:06:00 -PFW In Progress Producer Kevin Collins treated the audience to his weekly audio mashup from Sunday's win over the Giants. The recap featured game audio from Bob Socci and Scott Zolak on the 98.5 The Sports Hub Patriots Radio Network.

1:15:00 -The show discussed the clutch kicking of Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski. Andy Hart made a declarative statmenet that he is the best place kicker in the game period.

1:35:00 - Fred Kirsch asked Andy and Paul taking into consideration all of the injuries the Patriots have sustained, what is the most important one? In other words, which player that has gone down will hurt the Patriots chances to win a Super Bowl the most?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

