PFW in Progress Recap 11/17: Giants and Injuries

0:03:00 -Fred Kirsch, Andy Hart, and Paul Perillo anchored the show today with Erik Scalavino having the day off. The show opened buzzing off the Patriots big win over the Giants on Sunday. The boys discussed the wide range of players worthy of praise coming off Sunday's win.

0:20:00 -The show discussed the loss of Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman who reportedly suffered a Jones Fracture to his left foot and will miss the remainder of the regular season.

0:40:00 - PFW In Progress favorite Chris with a Tian called the show on the Ace Ticket Hot-Line to discuss the Patriots going deeper down the field with their passing attack in Sunday's win.

0:53:00 -The PFW Boys discussed the lackluster play of New England tight end Scott Chandler. Could Tom Brady's confidence in Chandler be lessening as the new tight end continues to struggle in the passing game?

1:06:00 -PFW In Progress Producer Kevin Collins treated the audience to his weekly audio mashup from Sunday's win over the Giants. The recap featured game audio from Bob Socci and Scott Zolak on the 98.5 The Sports Hub Patriots Radio Network.

1:15:00 -The show discussed the clutch kicking of Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski. Andy Hart made a declarative statmenet that he is the best place kicker in the game period.