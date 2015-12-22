PFW in Progress Recap 12/22: Titans Review

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="399496"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

0:02:00 -PFW In Progress began with a special Christmas Open much to the delight of Andy Hart, Erik Scalavino, and Fred Kirsch who were in the host seats to begin the show. The day began with the trio discussing this week's game against the Jets and if the Patriots should begin to think about resting players.

0:14:00 -Paul Perillo joined the show after his TV engagements. The show discussed the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos in the AFC West. Fred pondered aloud if it was possible for Denver to miss the playoffs?

0:30:00 -The PFW Boys discussed the different playoff clinching scenarios for week 16 in the NFL.

0:40:00 -Fred addressed the PFW fans who were writing and calling the show concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers getting into the playoffs.

0:48:00 -PFW In Progress Producer Kevin Collins provided his audio recap of the Patriots win over the Titans last Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

1:08:00 -Erik Scalavino re-joined the show straight from the Patriots practice field with a report on today's attendance. Julian Edelman was not spotted at practice, but newly acquired running back Steven Jackson was in uniform wearing #39.

1:18:00 -The Patriots officially announced the team's singing of free agent running back Steven Jackson.

1:40:00 -PFW In Progress favorite Dan Heffron provided his annual Christmas poem which was read by Fred Kirsch with sleigh bells ringing in the background.