PFW in Progress Recap 12/9: On to Houston

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="393041"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Wednesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

0:02:00 -Fred Kirsch began today's show as a solo act with the rest of the PFW Boys covering the Patriots open locker room session as well as Wednesday press conferences.

0:10:00 -Fred opined on how the Patriots will handle Houston defensive lineman J.J. Watt.

0:20:00 -Fred feels that the key to Sunday night's game in Houston will be the play of the Patriots offensive line. Tom Brady has been hit far more than usual the past month and Fred feels that it is essential for the line to give him time to throw against a rejuvenated Houston defense.

0:30:00 -Paul Perillo and Andy Hart joined the program halfway through the opening hour. Both writers had updated from Tom Brady's weekly press conference as well as the Patriots open locker room media session.

0:49:00 -The show discussed the Seattle Seahawks cutting cornerback Carey Williams. Williams signed a large free agent contract with Seattle in which the Seahawks paid him $7 million guaranteed. The PFW crew feels that even at age 30, Williams isn't a very good defensive player anymore.

1:15:0 -Erik Scalavino joined the show in progress straight off the New England practice field. Erik updated the fans on today's practice attendance.