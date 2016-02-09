PFW In Progress Recap 2/9: Super Bowl recap; Latest team news

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="418771"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

0:02:00 - Fred, Paul, Andy, and Erik were all present and accounted for at the start of today's show. The show opened with a brief discussion about Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, but quickly transitioned into Patriots news. The boys discussed the story published by Mike Reiss yesterday stating that Dante Scarnecchia will rejoin the New England coaching staff.

0:20:00 - The show discussed Cam Newton's performance on and off the field Sunday.

0:26:00 -The discussion shifted to Tom Brady receiving a chorus of boos while being introduced at the Super Bowl's pre game ceremony.

0:39:00 -The PFW Boys gave their critical reviews of this year's Super Bowl 50 commercials.

0:53:00 -Paul Perillo gave his take on the challenges by Panther's coach Ron Rivera during the Super Bowl, while Erik disagrees with the NFL challenge rules.

1:16:00 - The show talked about the Patriots need at running back this off season and discussed Matt Forte formerly of the Chicago Bears as a potential possibility.