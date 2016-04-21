PFW in Progress Recap 4/21: CB Depth; Draft Talk

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="430556"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

0:02:00 - At long last Erik Scalavino returned from his trip to the Middle East and the PFW In Progress team was back at full strength today. Erik enlightened the his fellow men of PFW about his travels and what life was like in Israel and Jordan.

0:09:00 - The show discussed the blockbuster trade between the Eagles and Browns involving the second overall pick in this year's draft.

0:18:00 - Fred Kirsch wanted to get Erik's take on the 2016 NFL Schedule release.

0:24:00 - The surprising saga of former Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman took center stage for most of today's show. Eldridge in North Carolina suggested the Patriots sign Normam to a deal similar to the one offered to Darrelle Revis before the 2014 season.

0:59:00 - Andy Hart discussed the Patriots and social media. Why has the team and now its coaches become so active on social media? Will it last long term?

1:20:00 - The PFW Boys discussed the NFL Color Rush games on Thursday Night Football in 2016.