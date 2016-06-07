PFW in Progress Recap 6/7: Patriots Mini-Camp, Malcolm Butler's Return

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="442851"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

0:02:00 - Today's PFW In Progress began with an unusual 2 PM start time. However, Fred, Paul, Andy, and Erik were all present during today's program which dove into the Patriots mandatory mini camp.

0:05:00 - Rob Gronkowski was absent from today's mandatory mini camp which raised some red flags for Andy Hart and others on PFW In Progress.

0:12:00 - The show discussed the standout performers as well as Malcolm Butler's sub par performance during day 1 of Patriots mini camp.

0:21:00 - Andy Hart and Paul Perillo felt Rob Ninkovich had an outstanding first day of practice.

0:45:00 - The show began to go off the rails as Andy Hart discussed his feelings on UFC and Brock Lesner.

0:58:00 - The show went fully off the rails as the topic switched to Andy's favorite and least favorite super hero movies of all time.

1:15:00 - From the super hero genre we delved into the show's favorite and least favirote Adam Sandler movies of all time.

1:24:00 - Suddenly there was some life on the program when Fred Kirsch gave Andy permission to announce that during the 2016 regular season the Dunkin Donuts Patriots Pre Game Social as well as the XBox One Patriots Post Game Show would be simulcast.