PFW in Progress Recap 7/14: Garoppolo's Expectations

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

0:02:00 - It was an all "Paisan" show today on PFW In Progress with Erik Scalavino and Paul Perillo hosting the show. The day began with an update on the status of "deflategate" after yesterday's ruling.

0:13:00 - Paul and Erik informed the listeners that even if Tom Brady's four game suspension is upheld for good, that he can still partake in pre season games.

0:31:00 - Pro Football Focus came out with their rankings for the wide receiver position and ranked the Patriots #1 in terms of talent at the receiver position.

0:45:00 - The show discussed the harshness of the penalty imposed upon Tom Brady by Roger Goodell.

1:17:00 - Del's famous frozen lemonade was once again a topic of discussion on the eve of Fred Kirsch's annual party.