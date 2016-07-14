 Skip to main content
PFW in Progress Recap 7/14: Garoppolo's Expectations

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

Jul 14, 2016 at 08:27 AM
Kevin Collins

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

PFW in Progress 7/14 Podcast >>

0:02:00 - It was an all "Paisan" show today on PFW In Progress with Erik Scalavino and Paul Perillo hosting the show. The day began with an update on the status of "deflategate" after yesterday's ruling. 

0:13:00 - Paul and Erik informed the listeners that even if Tom Brady's four game suspension is upheld for good, that he can still partake in pre season games. 

0:31:00 - Pro Football Focus came out with their rankings for the wide receiver position and ranked the Patriots #1 in terms of talent at the receiver position. 

0:45:00 - The show discussed the harshness of the penalty imposed upon Tom Brady by Roger Goodell. 

1:17:00 - Del's famous frozen lemonade was once again a topic of discussion on the eve of Fred Kirsch's annual party. 

1:32:00 - Patriots Radio Network color analyst Scott Zolak went off on NFL Network's Jamie Dukes and the boys of PFW had a take on Zo's rant. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

