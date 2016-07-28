PFW in Progress Recap 7/28: Training Camp Begins

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="451756"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

0:02:00 - It was a full house on today's very special episode of PFW In Progress. Fred, Paul, Andy, and Erik were fresh off the training camp practice field with a full report on Day 1 of Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum.

0:13:00 - The boys were full of new observations from day of of camp. New video equipment, and new tackling dummies were immediate topics of conversation on today's show.

0:25:00 - Each PFW had an opinion on who stood out in a good or bad way during today's practice.

0:41:00 - What would it take for Patriots fan to turn on Jimmy Garoppolo? The show discussed how long a leash "Jimmy G" has with the New England fan base.

1:02:00 - Ryan Fitzpatrick signed a one year deal with the New York Jets after a long contract negotiation. The show discussed the impact of the signing on the Patriots divisional rivals.

1:20:00 - Paul and Fred had a lengthy debate on the differences between slush, Italian ice, and frozen lemonade.