 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Apr 16 - 02:00 PM | Thu Apr 18 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the QBs

Patriots Catch-22: Top 10 Mock Drafts, Michael Penix Visit with NE, Top 50 Big Board

Drake Maye & A Big First Round Trade | Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Photos: Patriots First Round Picks from the Past 20 Years

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Patriots Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots Draft Outlook

Photos: Patriots Begin Second Week of Phase One Offseason Workouts

Patriots Unfiltered: Spotlighting the QB Draft Class, Jayden Daniels Unconventional Playing Style, WR Landscape

NFL Notes: What to make of McCarthy?

Matthew Judon takes football camp international with stop in Germany at Ramstein Air Base

Kendrick Bourne and Patriots teammates take in Monster Energy Supercross at Gillette Stadium

Meet the 2024 Patriots Cheerleaders

Rob Gronkowski delivers epic 'Gronk Spikes' on Boston Marathon, Fenway Park on Patriots' Day

Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

Film Review: Analyzing QB J.J. McCarthy's Fit With the Patriots

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Pats From The Past: Brian Hoyer

Patriots Unfiltered: Veteran Jersey Numbers, Updated Mocks and Best Draft Fits

Patriots Catch-22: Defensive Positional Draft Rankings, Maye/Daniels Film Review, Recent Mock Drafts

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2024 Squad

PFW in Progress Recap 7/28: Training Camp Begins

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

Jul 28, 2016 at 08:09 AM
Kevin Collins

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="451756"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

**PFW in Progress 7/28 Podcast >>**

0:02:00 - It was a full house on today's very special episode of PFW In Progress. Fred, Paul, Andy, and Erik were fresh off the training camp practice field with a full report on Day 1 of Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum.  

0:13:00 - The boys were full of new observations from day of of camp. New video equipment, and new tackling dummies were immediate topics of conversation on today's show. 

0:25:00 - Each PFW had an opinion on who stood out in a good or bad way during today's practice. 

0:41:00 - What would it take for Patriots fan to turn on Jimmy Garoppolo? The show discussed how long a leash "Jimmy G" has with the New England fan base. 

1:02:00 - Ryan Fitzpatrick signed a one year deal with the New York Jets after a long contract negotiation. The show discussed the impact of the signing on the Patriots divisional rivals. 

1:20:00 - Paul and Fred had a lengthy debate on the differences between slush, Italian ice, and frozen lemonade. 

1:40:00 - How far into the season can you tell if a team is going to be a contender or not? The Men of PFW weighed in on this debate. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Here are Evan Lazar's 50 favorite 2024 draft fits for the New England Patriots.
news

Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

Here are Mike Dussault's 50 favorite 2024 draft fits for the New England Patriots.
news

Film Review: Analyzing QB J.J. McCarthy's Fit With the Patriots

With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, we are reviewing the top quarterbacks in this year's class and their fits in New England. 
news

Film Review: Analyzing Jayden Daniels's Fit With the Patriots 

With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, we are reviewing the top quarterbacks in this year's class and their fits in New England. 
news

Film Review: Analyzing QB Drake Maye's Fit With the Patriots 

With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, we are reviewing the top quarterbacks in this year's class and their fits in New England. 
news

Patriots Vets 'Get the Ball Rolling' as Offseason Training Begins

A duo of Patriots veterans are helping to lead the way as the team gets underway with their offseason team activities.
news

Two-time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Logan Ryan Retires

Logan Ryan has decided to call it a career after 11 NFL seasons that brought him two championships.
news

Russ Francis Remembered in Hawaii

The NFL tight end great was honored with a celebration of life ceremony in his beloved Hawaii.
news

Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: Making the Case for the Patriots to Trade Down in the First Round

Let's explore the possibilities for the Patriots if they decide to trade down from the third overall pick in this year's draft. 
news

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

With the pre-draft process coming to a close, here are our top 20 wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft and the best fits for the Patriots. 
news

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Patriots returner/defensive back Marcus Jones is making his golf debut at the Club Car Championship Pro Am.
news

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

Mike Dussault targets the Patriots two biggest needs by getting aggressive and trading back into the first round.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Patriots Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots Draft Outlook

NFL Notes: What to make of McCarthy?

Matthew Judon takes football camp international with stop in Germany at Ramstein Air Base

Kendrick Bourne and Patriots teammates take in Monster Energy Supercross at Gillette Stadium

Rob Gronkowski delivers epic 'Gronk Spikes' on Boston Marathon, Fenway Park on Patriots' Day

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the QBs

Join Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo, Evan Lazar, Chris Cassidy, and Matisse Baumann as they discuss the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft and which fit best with the Patriots.

Drake Maye & A Big First Round Trade | Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Check out the latest NFL mock draft from Patriots.com's Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar which features the selection of Drake Maye and a trade that gains New England two first round picks. Tyler Guyton, Adonai Mitchell and more top prospects land with the Patriots in the latest 2024 mock draft.

Pats From The Past: Brian Hoyer

Check out the Pats From The Past Podcast, with in-depth interviews featuring legendary members of the Patriots organization. On this episode, we sit down with Brian Hoyer, looking back at his career with the Patriots and around the NFL.

Armon Watts 4/11: "I think I'm at that point in my career where everything is coming together"

Patriots defensive tackle Armon Watts addresses the media on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Sione Takitaki 4/11: "We're going to put in the work"

Patriots linebacker Sione Takitaki addresses the media on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels

Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar offer a film breakdown of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising